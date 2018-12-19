Home States Telangana

Congress-led 'Prajakutami' to fight Lok Sabha polls together in Telangana

Besides Congress, the grouping has the Telangana Jana Samiti, Telugu Desam Party, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and the Communist Party of India.

Published: 19th December 2018 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC President Prof Kodandaram with other Prajakutami leaders at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad (File Photo | EPS/Sathya Keerthi)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Congress-led alliance forged for the Assembly elections in Telangana is intact and plans to work out an "appropriate and careful" strategy for the next Lok Sabha polls, its convener M Kodandaram said Wednesday.

"... we have not disbanded 'Prajakutami' (the people's alliance)," Prof Kodandaram, also Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) chief, told PTI.

"We have to think about the strategy for the next Parliamentary elections."

Besides the Congress and TJS, the grouping has the Telugu Desam Party, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and the Communist Party of India.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was swept back to power in the December 7 polls, bagging 88 seats in the 119-member House.

The 'Prajakutami' came a cropper at the hustings with the Congress finishing a distant second with 19 seats, and TDP bagging just two seats.

The TJS and CPI drew a blank.

The BJP, which went alone in the poll, won just one seat as the TRS juggernaut rolled on in the country's youngest state.

On what went wrong for the 'Prajakutami' in the elections, as per his initial assessment, Prof Kodandaram said: "Our campaign was ineffective.

We started very late and we have not reached to the people at all."

Looking forward to the Lok Sabha elections, he said: "We should work out an appropriate strategy. When we talk about 'Prajakutami', that's what we need to decide to begin with.

We need to decide how we should work, every thing needs to be worked out very carefully, right from day one." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahakutami TPCC Telangana politics Congress-led alliance 2019 general elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls Prajakutami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp