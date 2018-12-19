Congress-led 'Prajakutami' to fight Lok Sabha polls together in Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Congress-led alliance forged for the Assembly elections in Telangana is intact and plans to work out an "appropriate and careful" strategy for the next Lok Sabha polls, its convener M Kodandaram said Wednesday.

"... we have not disbanded 'Prajakutami' (the people's alliance)," Prof Kodandaram, also Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) chief, told PTI.

"We have to think about the strategy for the next Parliamentary elections."

Besides the Congress and TJS, the grouping has the Telugu Desam Party, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and the Communist Party of India.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) was swept back to power in the December 7 polls, bagging 88 seats in the 119-member House.

The 'Prajakutami' came a cropper at the hustings with the Congress finishing a distant second with 19 seats, and TDP bagging just two seats.

The TJS and CPI drew a blank.

The BJP, which went alone in the poll, won just one seat as the TRS juggernaut rolled on in the country's youngest state.

On what went wrong for the 'Prajakutami' in the elections, as per his initial assessment, Prof Kodandaram said: "Our campaign was ineffective.

We started very late and we have not reached to the people at all."

Looking forward to the Lok Sabha elections, he said: "We should work out an appropriate strategy. When we talk about 'Prajakutami', that's what we need to decide to begin with.

We need to decide how we should work, every thing needs to be worked out very carefully, right from day one."