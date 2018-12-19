Home States Telangana

MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao dares TRS over defection issue 

'If the council chairperson takes action against Damodar Reddy, I will resign from my post. Let him act first. If he tries to take action against me I will approach the court,' he said.

Published: 19th December 2018 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Taking strong exception to TRS party leaders lodging complaint with Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud demanding action against him along with three others, MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao accused the ruling party of adopting double standards and demanded that the pink party first take action against Congress MLC K Damodhar Reddy, who defected to TRS. 

“If the council chairperson takes action against Damodar Reddy, I will resign from my post. Let him act first. If he tries to take action against me I will approach the court,” he said.

TRS chief whip in the Council Pathoori Sudhakar Reddy and whip P Rajeswar Reddy on Monday submitted a representation to the council chairperson urging him to take action against TRS MLCs Yadav Reddy, Bhoopati Reddy, Konda Murali and Ramulu Naik for defecting from the party.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Konda Murali along with his wife and former MLA Konda Sureka stated that the TRS party was taking action against him as part of vindictive politics. 

“I won the MLC polls with the support of all the party leaders. And hence, the TRS leadership has no right to take action against him. They encouraged defection from other parties and now they are taking action against those who left the party. If they try to take action against me then I will be forced to take the legal route,” he warned.

“Cases are not new to me. I’ve been seeing this for quite a long time. We will deal with it as it comes,” he said. Konda Sureka accused TRS leadership of misusing official machinery to win polls.  She made it clear that they will work to strengthen the party in erstwhile Warangal and try to win both LS seats in parliament elections.

Notices served to 4 defectors

Hyderabad: TS Legislative Council Chairman K Swami Goud served notices to four defected MLCs on Tuesday, following a memo submitted to him by TRS leaders on Monday urging him to disqualify 4 MLCs - Konda Murali, Sabavat Ramulu Naik, Bhoopathi Reddy and Yadava Reddy - who defected from TRS to Congress before elections 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao TRS Defection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp