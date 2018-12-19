MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao dares TRS over defection issue 

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Taking strong exception to TRS party leaders lodging complaint with Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud demanding action against him along with three others, MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao accused the ruling party of adopting double standards and demanded that the pink party first take action against Congress MLC K Damodhar Reddy, who defected to TRS.

“If the council chairperson takes action against Damodar Reddy, I will resign from my post. Let him act first. If he tries to take action against me I will approach the court,” he said.

TRS chief whip in the Council Pathoori Sudhakar Reddy and whip P Rajeswar Reddy on Monday submitted a representation to the council chairperson urging him to take action against TRS MLCs Yadav Reddy, Bhoopati Reddy, Konda Murali and Ramulu Naik for defecting from the party.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Konda Murali along with his wife and former MLA Konda Sureka stated that the TRS party was taking action against him as part of vindictive politics.

“I won the MLC polls with the support of all the party leaders. And hence, the TRS leadership has no right to take action against him. They encouraged defection from other parties and now they are taking action against those who left the party. If they try to take action against me then I will be forced to take the legal route,” he warned.

“Cases are not new to me. I’ve been seeing this for quite a long time. We will deal with it as it comes,” he said. Konda Sureka accused TRS leadership of misusing official machinery to win polls. She made it clear that they will work to strengthen the party in erstwhile Warangal and try to win both LS seats in parliament elections.

Notices served to 4 defectors

Hyderabad: TS Legislative Council Chairman K Swami Goud served notices to four defected MLCs on Tuesday, following a memo submitted to him by TRS leaders on Monday urging him to disqualify 4 MLCs - Konda Murali, Sabavat Ramulu Naik, Bhoopathi Reddy and Yadava Reddy - who defected from TRS to Congress before elections