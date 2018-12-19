NRI puts roof over heads of widow beedi worker and three daughters

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: As the sole breadwinner for her family of three young daughters and an elderly couple, Badri Sujatha had resorted to rolling beedis to make ends meet. After her husband died of prolonged illness three years ago, the money she made was just enough to feed the family of six. Reworking their house was the last thing on her mind and so they continued to stay in the dilapidating room set in Jagtial.

This was until a social activist from Dharmapuri, Renikunta Ramesh, spread the word on social media of this family’s grievances and brought it to the attention of another resident of Jagtial district. Papatti Adi alias Harish, a businessman based in the US and a native of Jagtial, arranged Rs 1.3 lakh to have a house built for Sujatha’s family near the vegetable market of Jagtial town. Inspired by his gesture, other local donors and social activists added another Rs 50,000 to help build a three-room house, where one of the rooms can be used to run a shop.

Built with exhaustive efforts of activist Renikunta, the house was recently inaugurated by a local relative of Papatti Adi, Damarapati Bharati. A beaming Sujatha expressed her gratitude to all those responsible for a proper roof for her family. Papatti Adi also told the activists that he is contemplating the idea of contributing towards a house for one poor family every year.

Help via social media

Renikunta Ramesh, a social activist from Dharmapuri, spread the word on social media of the family’s grievances until it caught the eye of Papatti Adi alias Harish, a businessman based in the US.