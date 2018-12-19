Home States Telangana

Special court to deal with Telangana's Yadadri child abuse cases soon

The bench was passing this order in a taken up PIL case based on news reports published in a section of the press on 'Child prostitution in the temple town of Telangana state'.

Child abuse, Sexual abuse
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday said that it would constitute a special court which would be a “child friendly’’ to deal with the cases of child abuse, trafficking and prostitution at Yadadri and other places in the State. The bench directed SIT to inform the court about the time required to complete the investigation and file charge sheet on the issue. Based on the above, the court would notify for setting up of a special court, the bench noted.

When the matter came up for hearing, advocate Vasudha Naragaj told the court that the mothers of the child victims were not allowed to meet their children, and urged to issue orders giving an opportunity for them to meet their children. An implead petition was filed for the purpose, she added.

Intervening, special counsel of Telangana S Sharat Kumar submitted that the said women were not the mothers who have given birth to those children, but have only brought them up. The bench posted the matter to next week for further hearing.

