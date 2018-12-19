Student suicides: Hyderabad HC sends notice to Sri Chaitanya and Narayana educational institutions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the education has turned into a business and that the court would put the education sector in the same slot of red sanders and illegal mining which have thriving businesses in the State, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Telangana government, and the management of Sri Chaitanya and Narayana educational institutions for filing counter affidavits in the PIL filed seeking probe by SIT or to constitute an enquiry committee to look into cases of students’ suicides taking place in the above two institutions due to stress and strain.

The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by N Vinod Reddy from Medchal district and the People’s Union for Civil Liberties of Telangana, represented by its general secretary and advocate Jaya Vindhyala, seeking action against both the institutions holding them responsible for students’ suicides. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the students have committed suicide due to stress in the above two institutions. Besides, these institutes were collecting huge fees contrary to rules and regulations in force. The council urged the court to constitute an enquiry committee to give suggestions and suitable remedial steps for preventing such incidents in future.

After hearing the case, the bench said that it would confine the present case only to TS and ordered the removal of AP officials from the list of respondents. The bench suggested the petitioner to file a separate petition with regard to AP.

The bench issued notices to the respondents - Telangana State special chief secretary to education, Commissioners of Collegiate Education, Intermediate Education and Technical Education, and Narayana and Sri Chaitanya educational institutions and posted the matter after three weeks for further hearing.