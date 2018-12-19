TRS MPs meet Law Minister over bifurcation of High Court and clearances for irrigation projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs met Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and also Water Resources minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday with regard to bifurcation of High Court and clearances for irrigation projects.

TRS MPs including B Vinod Kumar, Boora Narasaih Goud, AP Jitender Reddy and others called on Ravi Shankar Prasad and discussed about the progress of bifurcation of High Court between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “We are confident that the bifurcation process will start in January and there will be no problem,” a TRS MP said.

The MPs also wanted Ravi Shankar Prasad to sanction Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) for Hyderabad.

They also met with the Union Water Resources Minister with a request to grant environmental and other clearances for Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

TRS MP Jitender Reddy tweeted later: “Met Union Minister for Law & IT and requested him to expedite the process of bifurcation of High Court. Also requested him for ITIR to be set up in Hyderabad.’’

“In Delhi after four months. Will be attending parliament today. Congress will not let the House function and BJP wants the same. Both parties are different sides of the same coin. Nevertheless,” tweeted K Kavitha, TRS MP from Nizamabad earlier in the day.