TRS MPs meet Law Minister over bifurcation of High Court and clearances for irrigation projects

The MPs also wanted Ravi Shankar Prasad to sanction Information Technology Investment Region for Hyderabad. 

Published: 19th December 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs met Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and also Water Resources minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday with regard to bifurcation of High Court and clearances for irrigation projects.

TRS MPs including B Vinod Kumar, Boora Narasaih Goud, AP Jitender Reddy and others called on Ravi Shankar Prasad and discussed about the progress of bifurcation of High Court between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.   “We are confident that the bifurcation process will start in January and there will be no problem,” a TRS MP said. 

The MPs also wanted Ravi Shankar Prasad to sanction Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) for Hyderabad. 

They also met with the Union Water Resources Minister with a request to grant environmental and other clearances for Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme and Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

TRS MP Jitender Reddy tweeted later: “Met Union Minister for Law & IT and requested him to expedite the process of bifurcation of High Court. Also requested him for ITIR to be set up in Hyderabad.’’ 

“In Delhi after four months. Will be attending parliament today. Congress will not let the House function and BJP wants the same. Both parties are different sides of the same coin. Nevertheless,” tweeted K Kavitha, TRS MP from Nizamabad  earlier in the day.

TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Ravi Shankar Prasad TRS

