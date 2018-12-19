Home States Telangana

TRS to hold Assembly segment-wise party workers’ meetings from December 22

TRS party working president KT Rama Rao speaking during a meeting with general secretaries of the party, in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Photo | Express photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will conduct Assembly segment-wise extended party workers’ meetings from December 22. A decision to this effect was taken by TRS party working president KT Rama Rao at a meeting with party general secretaries at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

The main focus of these extended committee meetings would be the party workers concentrating on enrolment of names in electoral rolls, especially the missing names in the recent Assembly elections. Rama Rao told the general secretaries that due to the deletion of a large number of votes from the electoral rolls, the winning margins of TRS candidates in several segments too was reduced in the recent Assembly elections.  

The TRS took up the matter and decided to rectify this anomaly, Rama Rao said. A delegation of three TRS general secretaries headed by Srinivas Reddy would soon meet the CEO Rajat Kumar and take up this matter with him, Rama Rao said. After meeting the CEO, TRS would issue guidelines to party workers on how to enrol names of voters in electoral rolls for Lok Sabha polls. 

For this, the party would conduct Assembly segment-wise extended party workers meeting between December 22 and 24, Rao decided. Party state secretary and general secretaries would attend the each Assembly segment-wise meeting. KTR called upon the party workers to actively participate in voter enrolment programme to be conducted from December 26 to January 6.

Construction of party buildings from January

During the meeting, KT Rama Rao also discussed the construction of party office buildings in district headquarter towns. The party had already acquired the required lands for the purpose. The building plan was being readied. Once, it gets approved by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the construction would be taken up immediately, Rama Rao said. At the most, the construction of party office buildings in all the districts would commence from January 1, KTR said.

