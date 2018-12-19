Will PDS beneficiaries ever get permanent ration cards?

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a promise -- of providing permanent ration cards -- made by TRS government during its first term. But it remains unfulfilled even after K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government began its second innings in the State.

During its first four and a half years of rule, the State government, adopting a new distribution system, had promised to issue new food safety cards, replacing the existing ration cards, to the beneficiaries. With that promise remaining just that, a promise on paper, the beneficiaries are now being forced to visit Mee Seva Centres to get a print-out of their ration card details before collecting their monthly quota of supplies from the fair price shops.

Before reorganisation of the districts and formation of new districts, the government issued orders for printing new food security cards. However, after the new districts were formed, increasing their number to 31, the process of printing and issuing new permanent cards were stopped. One of the reasons was the State government had to wait for a clarification from the Centre on whether photos of the chief minister and the civil supplies minister can be printed on the new cards.

The Civil Supplies Department also introduced portability scheme for PDS beneficiaries so that they can collect their monthly provisions from any fair price shops across the State. The beneficiaries too started utilising the scheme with the introduction and implementation of e-POS (electronic point of sale) system.

N Ganesh, a PDS beneficiary from Peddapendyal village in Warangal Urban district, put the whole issue in prospective when he said “we are happy with the scheme”, but the beneficiaries are being put through the irksome process of obtaining a print-out copy from the Mee Seva Centres for collecting the provisions.

“We are happy with the portability scheme on essential commodities of public distribution system. But every month to collect the essential commodities from the ration dealer, first we have to approach the mandal Mee Seva Centre to take the print out to get beneficiaries details of the National Food Security Cards,” he said.

“If we don’t get the print out copy with a 12-digit number, the dealer cannot access the details the e-POS system to allocate the monthly rations. We request the State government to provide permanent ration cards,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Civil Supplies Department officials maintained that a physical hard copy is not required to collect the monthly rations.

“The PDS beneficiaries can use their Aadhaar card number in e-POS to collect the monthly rations from ration shops. The genuine beneficiaries can collect their rations by giving their fingerprints. And this system will also eliminate fake beneficiaries,” one official informed.