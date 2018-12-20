Three TRS workers held for ‘thrashing’ Village Revenue Officer

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Three TRS party activists were arrested for allegedly thrashing Village Revenue Officer (VRO) for not communicating about Bathukamma sarees distribution at Turukala Maddikunta village in Peddapalli. On Wednesday, Batukamma sarees distribution was organised in the village by revenue authorities.

On learning that the sarees were being distributed, TRS local party activists Md Chand Pasha, Sallauddin and Kalaveni Ilaiah argued with VRO K Satish and assaulted him for not informing about the distribution programme. Peddapalli DCP T Sudarshan said, based on VRO’s complaint a case has been registered against the trio under 353 IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Meanwhile, Mahbubnagar MLA V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday distributed Bathukamma sarees to the beneficiaries in the district.

Addressing the media persons on the occasion, he said that the chief minister is an untiring leader and always comes forward to do public service. He said that the chief minister would play a pivotal role at national politics in near future.