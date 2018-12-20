Home States Telangana

Hand over Bison Polo Grounds to TS: TRS MPs tell Centre

TRS MPs AP Jitender Reddy, B Vinod Kumar, K Kavitha and others alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was man of just words and not of deeds. 

Published: 20th December 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Bison Polo Grounds belong to Telangana. Hand over our land to construct a new building for the State Secretariat,” the TRS MPs demanded the Central government. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, TRS MPs AP Jitender Reddy, B Vinod Kumar, K Kavitha and others alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was man of just words and not of deeds. 

“We have submitted several representations on around 52 pending issues of the State to Prime Minister and other ministers. Whenever we met them they assured that they would do it. But, they have failed to implement them,” Jitender Reddy alleged.

Jitender Reddy recalled that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao personally gave a power point presentation to the Prime Minister seeking clearances for Sitarama irrigation project, stating that it was an old project. The Centre also failed to accord national project status on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).  

The Centre, for the benefit of TDP, also delayed the bifurcation of High Court in the last four years, Jitender Reddy alleged.

“When, we met Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, he said that the notification for bifurcation of HC was being readied and it will be sent to the President soon,” Jitender Reddy claimed.  Though, Niti Aayog recommended `30,000 crore funding for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, the Central government did not help the State.

‘Cong looking for alibi’

Karimnagar MP Vinod Kumar said that Congress was finding an ‘alibi’ in CP CM Chandrababu Naidu for its defeat in the recent Assembly elections. “Congress is blaming Naidu for the defeat. The fact is that the people rejected the Congress, which filed cases against the government and tried to stall development.” 

Bison Polo Grounds Telangana TRS

