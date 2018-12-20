Railway line between Akanapet and Medak to be constructed soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the construction of a new railway line between Akanapet and Medak, Telangana people’s long-cherished dream of Hyderabad-Medak rail connectivity is set to be fulfilled very soon.

While the new railway line, the construction of which is scheduled to be completed in the early part of the New Year, will cater to the needs of the people travelling between Medak and Hyderabad, it will also mark a new dawn of financial growth and development in the region.

An important project being monitored by the Prime Minister’s office and being implemented under the transformational policies adopted by Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal according to top priority for the last mile projects, the Akanapet-Medak railway line is scheduled to be complete by March next year.

Once completed, this railway project will not only put Medak, an important town near Hyderabad which is hitherto unconnected by rail, as well as the district on the railway map and will also provide rail connectivity to the people of interior and backward areas of this district. The 17.2 km project was sanctioned in 2012-13 at an estimated cost of Rs 117.72 crore. The Indian Railways allocated Rs 169 crore for the project during 2014-15 to 2018-19 and it has also set aside Rs 122.27 crore for the 2018-19 financial year.

The project, on the strength of a reliable rail route, is set to open new avenues of mobility and contribute to the overall development in the region.

TS contribution

The initiative of the Railways has met the cooperation of the Telangana government, with Indian Railways bearing 50 per cent of the project cost and 50 per cent the State government.

In addition, the State government has also given land free of cost for the construction of a new rail line. Laying of the new line involves the construction of three new railway stations, three major bridges, one Road Over Bridge, 35 minor bridges and 15 Road Under Bridges.

The new railway line will provide connectivity to three more important towns with three new railway stations, including Medak.

The existing Akanapet Station will become a junction with one main line and a new loop line, proposed to connect the Medak line, added to the existing loop line. In addition to the existing high-level platform, it is proposed to have an additional high-level platform and a Foot Over Bridge.

Besides Medak, the other major station on the line will be Lakshmapur, which will be a crossing station with one main line and two loop lines. There are plans to have one high level and one low-level platforms at this station, with a proposal for construction of a new station building, including relay, battery or generator room.

New facilities

Medak, a developing town and the district headquarters, is an important commercial centre for different agricultural products which are exported to different places. The town is also famous for Medak Church of South India, Westly - South India’s largest Church since 1924.

Medak will be a terminal station and it will have one main line, one passenger loop line and one goods loading/unloading line. One high-level platform and one rail level goods platform, and a new station building, including battery or generator room, are proposed to be built at this station.

Once the project is completed, more rail users, including the pilgrims, will benefit a lot as they will be able to travel directly to and from Mumbai, Nanded, Aurangabad, Delhi and northern districts of Telangana. There is every possibility of this town becoming a major tourist hub after the completion of the project.

‘Speed up ongoing railway works in Nizamabad’

Nizamabad: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal asked the officials concerned to speed up the ongoing project works like Railway Under Bridge, Railway Over Bridges and Widening of Level Crossings Gates in Nizamabad Lok Saba constituency. The Minister has sent a written replay on Wednesday to Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, who had sent him a letter on January 24 about Railway projects issue in the district. Minister also assured that a RUB, which is under progress at Vijaya Talkis, in Nizamabad town will be completed soon.