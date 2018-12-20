Telangana Panchayat Raj Department and its scary new rules for recruits

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hey! No service rules for you. No leaves either. Your service can be terminated at any time. You’re not allowed to join unions or ask for regularisation of service.’ These are the conditions, not unlike private recruiting agencies, that the State Panchayat Raj Department has prepared for unemployed youths seeking employment there.

Perhaps for the first time ever, the department is asking for ‘undertakings’ from its newly-recruited Panchayat Secretaries, making them promise that they will not join unions. They are also being asked to sign an ‘agreement bond to be executed by Panchayat secretary appointed on consolidated remuneration basis’.

Though the State government has assured that the services of the newly recruited Panchayat secretaries would be regularised after three years, the initial agreement seems to be of an appointment for one year, given on a consolidated basis. Their services will be renewed each year, for two years, based on their performance.

After three years of ‘satisfactory service’, their services will be regularised. During this probation period, the Panchayat secretary will get a remuneration of Rs 15,000 per month for first three years. Later, if regularised, they will be taken to the ordinary government pay-scale. If their services are not satisfactory to officials (read district collectors), they will be terminated at any time. They need not be given any reasons for it either.

A senior official in Panchayat Raj department told Express that it was the government that wanted such undertakings from the Secretaries. “After satisfactory work, the services of the secretaries will be regularised automatically,” the official said, while admitting that this was the first time that any Department in the State government was seeking such an agreement. Panchayat Raj Commissioner Neetu Kumari Prasad was not available for comment.

“Senior officials of the department should not defeat the very purpose of the speedy recruitment drive launched by the government,” said Telangana Udyogula Sangham president A Padma Chary said.

No regularisation

In the undertaking that newly-recruited Panchayat Secretaries are asked to sign, one of the main clauses is: “As a Junior Panchayat Secretary, I will not have any claim or right for regularisation of my appointment and shall not approach any court of law with regards to it.”