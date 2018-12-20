Home States Telangana

Tollywood star Prabhas moves Hyderabad High Court after property seizure

He said that the property tax and electricity bills were paid promptly, despite which officials forcefully entered the premises of the subject property and tried to take control of the property. 

Tollywood star Prabhas.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood star Prabhas on Wednesday moved the Hyderabad High Court after Ranga Reddy district Collector and other officials seized his guest house at Raidurga Pan Muktha in Serilingampally Mandal without issuing him any notice. 

His property falls on 84 acres designated as Paiga land and belonging to the government three months back.  Justice A Rajasheker Reddy referred the matter to a Division Bench and it is expected to come up for hearing on Thursday.

Prabhas, in his petition, submitted that he purchased the land from  B Vaishnavi Reddy through registered sale deed in 2005 and another part of the plot from Usha and Shashank Reddy through registered sale deed in the year 2006. He further submitted that as a precautionary measure to avoid controversy, he had submitted an application to regularise the property, but it was still pending for consideration before concerned authorities. 

He added that property tax and electricity bills were paid promptly, despite which officials forcefully entered the premises of the subject property on December 17  and tried to take control of the property. 

‘Paiga land govt property’

The district Collector was acting on orders of the Supreme Court dated October 29,  asking for illegal structures on Paiga lands to be removed. The officials directed Prabhas to vacate the subject property immediately.

