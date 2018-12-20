Home States Telangana

Sniffer dog will now help in Telangana's wildlife protection and forest conservation

A sniffer dog of German Shepherd breed was recently inducted by the Telangana forest department at Jannaram division of Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Published: 20th December 2018 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After helping out in detecting bombs, contraband materials and acting as detectives now man’s best friend will also help in wildlife protection and forest conservation in Telangana. 

A sniffer dog of German Shepherd breed was recently inducted by the Telangana forest department at Jannaram division of Kawal Tiger Reserve. The dog was trained in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh at the BSF dog squad training centre. Two beat officers from the forest department were also trained for nine months in handling the dog. 

When contacted, Kawal tiger reserve, Field director, C Saravanan pointed out that having trained dogs has proven useful in other states where they have been inducted for wildlife protection. The training of dog was sponsored by the international NGO Traffic that works on the issue of wildlife trade. 

Telangana is not the first state to utilise the services of sniffer dog for wildlife protection. Forest department in states like West Bengal, UP, Assam, Karnataka and Maharashtra have already inducted more than one sniffer dogs.

