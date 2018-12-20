Home States Telangana

Vigilance reports for years 2014-15 and 2015-16 not yet tabled in Telangana Assembly yet

Secretary of the organisation, M Padmanabha Reddy said, 'Today there is no fear of punishment for wrong doing in government officials.'

Published: 20th December 2018 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Files, File, Stack, Pile

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Vigilance Commission (VC) reports and action taken reports (ATR) for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16, which were required to be placed before the State Legislative Assembly in a year’s time, are yet to be placed before the Assembly by the State government.

This was revealed in an RTI response to Forum for Good Governance (FGG), the general administration department (GAD) said that the VC reports and ATR for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16 are yet to be placed in the House and the file concerned is under process as per the procedure.

Stating that there is no justification for the abnormal delay even after four years, the FGG suspects that many of the officers on whom the Vigilance Commission recommended action might have even retired from service.

Secretary of the organisation, M Padmanabha Reddy said, “Today there is no fear of punishment for wrongdoing in government officials.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vigilance Commission Telangana Legislative Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp