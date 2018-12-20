Vigilance reports for years 2014-15 and 2015-16 not yet tabled in Telangana Assembly yet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Vigilance Commission (VC) reports and action taken reports (ATR) for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16, which were required to be placed before the State Legislative Assembly in a year’s time, are yet to be placed before the Assembly by the State government.

This was revealed in an RTI response to Forum for Good Governance (FGG), the general administration department (GAD) said that the VC reports and ATR for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16 are yet to be placed in the House and the file concerned is under process as per the procedure.

Stating that there is no justification for the abnormal delay even after four years, the FGG suspects that many of the officers on whom the Vigilance Commission recommended action might have even retired from service.

Secretary of the organisation, M Padmanabha Reddy said, “Today there is no fear of punishment for wrongdoing in government officials.”