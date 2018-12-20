We need alternative to BJP, Congress at Centre: Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

SIRCILLA: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is turning his attention to national politics, Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao said his father is focussing on forming a Federal Front and to work for its success in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Rama Rao, who won the Sircilla seat with a thumping 89,009 votes majority in the Assembly elections, visited his constituency for the first time after being named the party’s first working president by Chandrasekar Rao.

The TRS leader, who was given a warm welcome by the Sircilla people, said that Chandrasekhar Rao is determined to develop the proposed Federal Front as an alternative to BJP and Congress and bring it to power at the Centre. As the TRS chief will be focussing on the formation of the Federal Front, has was given the key post of working president, Rama Rao said.

Addressing a large number of people who gathered at Gandhi Circle, he said ‘we require the Third Front as an alternative to BJP and Congress governments at the Centre’.

Rama Rao also said that the welfare schemes successfully launched by the Telangana government can also be implemented across the country.

During his speech, he also spoke about the TRS government’s achievements during its first term in office.

Referring to just ‘25 per cent development’ done in Sircilla, he said remaining development works will be completed soon.

He also promised to make Sircilla a model Assembly constituency and develop the district into a No. 1 district in all sectors.

While expressing his gratitude to Sircilla people for his grand victory in the Assembly elections, he said special action plan will be put in place for the benefit of weavers community and to make Sircilla as Sirishala (rich area) in the Telangana State.

“I want to see smiles on the faces of weavers,” he said. Later, he participated in a Batukamma sarees distribution programme.

Indebted to you for rest of my life: Harish

SIDDIPET: Senior TRS leader T Harish Rao has this emotional connection with the people of Siddipet. On Wednesday too, the stalwart got emotional to the unconditional adulation shown by the people, saying “I will be indebted to you for the rest of my life.” Speaking during a programme in the constituency, Harish Rao said: “Na charmam valachi prajalaku cheppulu kutti icchina runam tirchukolenu (I will not be able replay this debt even if I peel my skin and stitch chappals for people).”