Won’t back any group that wants to make Rahul Gandhi PM: TRS leader K Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: "TRS will not be part of any group that is trying to make AICC president Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister," Nizamabad MP and TRS leader K Kavitha has said.

Talking to media persons in New Delhi on Wednesday, Kavitha assered that the TRS would float the Federal Front which would be free from Congress and the BJP. “The coalition that the TRS is working will be free of both the Congress and the BJP. We are not B team of any party, but B team of the people of this country,’’ she declared.

“Our agenda is to address the people of this nation and not political parties. There have been various political groups in the country. Some of them have failed and some have succeeded. Currently, there is a group called NDA that has failed miserably to fulfil various promises they made to the people, including women’s reservation. Hence, we believe that a neutral platform should be established which is free of both BJP and Congress,” Kavitha said.

Asked whether TRS would support Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister as proposed by DMK president MK Stalin, Kavitha recalled: “KCR had called Rahul Gandhi a buffoon, for doing silly things on the floor of the House. The whole nation watched when Rahul broke all the established practices of Parliament and hugged the Prime Minister. Everyone felt it was a very silly move.”

She further said that TRS was not a part of the group projecting Gandhi as PM. The move was also opposed by two political parties from within the political grouping that was forged an alternative to the NDA at the national level, she added.

“Politics is not about one person becoming PM or one party rising to power. Politics are meant for addressing the issues of people,” Kavitha added. She averred that the proposed Federal Front would replicate the development and welfare schemes, implemented in Telangana, across the nation.

In the so-called semi-finals in the Assembly elections in States, Congress did not do well in Telangana. In Madhya Pradesh, they gained by default where BJP gave them a very tough fight. It was not a clear victory. In Rajasthan where the Congress expected a landslide but could only manage to scrape through. It was not the show of a mighty Congress was not a “mighty” show of its strength but reflected the national party’s pitiful state,” the TRS MP said.

‘’The results in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, would have been different had there been regional parties closer to the people, in the fray,’’ Kavitha said adding that the future of national politics lies with regional parties alone, which alone could address people’s problems.

MPs urge ECI to not allot symbols similar to car

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to not allot election symbols such as trucks, or any other that looks similar to their allotted symbol, the car. AP Jitender Reddy and B Binod Kumar called on ECI Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in Delhi, arguing that in the recent concluded Assembly elections, some candidates were given symbols such as the truck, camera, auto-rickshaw and others. “These symbols confused voters looking to vote for the car. Due to this, around 15 TRS candidates lost as many as 1,000 to 1,500 votes. At some places, the margin was less than this number,” they told the CEC.