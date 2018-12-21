1st Science Congress to be conducted in NIT-Warangal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS) in association with National Institute of Technology Warangal will be holding the first Telangana State Science Congress (TSSC-2018) from December 22 to 24. The focal theme for the Science Congress is ‘Science & Technology for All Round and Sustainable Development of the Telangana State’.

Former Department of Science and Technology (DST) secretary T Ramasami will inaugurate the science Congress and deliver the keynote address.

Disclosing this to media persons here on Thursday, NITW director NV Ramana Rao stated that a total of 300 delegates will be presenting their work in themes such as Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Chemical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Earth and Environmental Sciences and Medical Sciences.

The Congress would also discuss on themes like empowerment of women in science and engaging teachers, school students and youth into the S&T enterprise, he stated. An interaction session with renowned scientists would be organised for about 500 school children of Warangal (U) district. “We are organising this programme to motivate students towards science,” said Rao.