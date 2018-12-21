Home States Telangana

1st Science Congress to be conducted in NIT-Warangal

The focal theme for the Science Congress is ‘Science & Technology for All Round and Sustainable Development of the Telangana State’.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS) in association with National Institute of Technology Warangal will be holding the first Telangana State Science Congress (TSSC-2018) from December 22 to 24. The focal theme for the Science Congress is ‘Science & Technology for All Round and Sustainable Development of the Telangana State’.

Former Department of Science and Technology (DST) secretary T Ramasami will inaugurate the science Congress and deliver the keynote address.

Disclosing this to media persons here on Thursday, NITW director NV Ramana Rao stated that a total of 300 delegates will be presenting their work in themes such as Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Chemical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Earth and Environmental Sciences and Medical Sciences.

The Congress would also discuss on themes like empowerment of women in science and engaging teachers, school students and youth into the S&T enterprise, he stated. An interaction session with renowned scientists would be organised for about 500 school children of Warangal (U) district. “We are organising this programme to motivate students towards science,” said Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress NIT Warangal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp