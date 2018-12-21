61 netas from 20 States visit Siddipet MLA Harish Rao's ‘model village’, laud development

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Rhythmic drum beats echoed across the streets of Ibrahimpur in Siddipet on Thursday, as the villagers led by Siddipet MLA Harish Rao lined up to welcome leaders from various States of the country to their home. The MLAs, MLCs and other prominent leaders including Haryana Assembly Speaker Kulwar Pal had come to Hyderabad two days ago to attend a workshop at National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) in Hyderabad.

However, with their interests were piqued by the knowledge of the ‘model village’ adopted by Harish Rao, they decided to pay a visit to the village. In a delightful display of Telangana culture, the leaders were welcomed with bonams, traditional drumbeats and other instruments. They expressed their interest in knowing the kinds of development that have been brought to the village.

TRS MLA and former minister Harish Rao subsequently explained in detail the development works that were being undertaken in the district. Appreciating the united efforts of the villagers, officials and public representatives towards the betterment of the villages, the leaders especially acknowledged the open defecation-free environment of the village.

“Ibrahimpur village is a role model for India and is a prime example for the success of unanimous effort. I am happy and honoured to have visited this village,” said Haryana Assembly Speaker Kulwar Pal, speaking at the end of tour.

He further added that there was a need to implement certain rules to inspire public representatives to works for the development of their own villages.

“61 MLAs and MLCs from about 20 States visited Ibrahimpur. This is testament to what the people of the village have achieved,” said Siddipet MLA Harish Rao. Harish Rao promises loans to SC beneficiaries

Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao said that the TRS government has always been committed to the welfare of Scheduled Caste groups and would soon begin lending loans to eligible beneficiaries through the SC Corporation.

While distributing Bathukamma sarees in different parts of Siddipet on Thursday, he said that various welfare schemes for SC-ST welfare has been initiated in the constituency.