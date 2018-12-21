Home States Telangana

Can’t take decision on transfer of Bison Polo land: Defence Ministry

The State government also sought another 90.694 acres for expansion of NH-44 (Medchal road) and NH-1 (Rajiv Rahadari) as part of SRDP.

Published: 21st December 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Defence Ministry has stated that they could not take any decision on the transfer of Bison Polo and Gymkhana ground lands to the State government, as a case has been pending with the High Court on the issue.

In a written reply to a question raised by TRS MP from Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said that Telangana Chief Minister requested the Defence Ministry to transfer defence lands to the State government for construction of new Secretariat building and others.

The Bison Polo and Gymkhana grounds is located in 61.032 acres of defence land. The State government also sought another 90.694 acres for expansion of NH-44 (Medchal road) and NH-1 (Rajiv Rahadari) as part of SRDP. The Defence Ministry gave principle approval for transfer of these lands.

However, as there was a case pending in the High Court with regard to transfer of these lands, the Defence Ministry said they cannot take any decision on this.Earlier, some sportspersons and former bureaucrats approached the court challenging the transfer of lands by the Defence Ministry to the State government.

