Home States Telangana

Telangana irrigation department extends deadline for completion of irrigation projects

The delay in obtaining clearances for national highway and railway crossings in the packages of SYP, JCRDLIS and Komarambheem projects is also the reason for the extension of deadline.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation department on Thursday extended the deadline for the completion of 61 packages of certain irrigation projects. The extension of deadlines was due to re-engineering in some packages of IFFC and JCRDLIS projects, delay in obtaining forest clearances for SYP, Komarambheem and Palemvagu.

The delay in obtaining clearances for national highway and railway crossings in the packages of SYP, JCRDLIS and Komarambheem projects is also the reason for the extension of deadline.

In some packages, the works were obstructed by the farmers due to non-payment or wrong payment of compensation, according to a GO issued by special chief secretary (Irrigation) SK Joshi.

Works in some packages of MGKLIS, RBLISP, JCRDLIS, JNLIS and Singur were delayed due to release of water into the main canal and its distributaries during Khariff and Rabi crop seasons, according to the orders.

The orders further stated that the entire process of  land acquisition was affected due to formation of new districts, involving many administrative changes. The deadlines for completion of works were December 2018 to October, 2020, depending on the package.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Irrigation department Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp