Telangana irrigation department extends deadline for completion of irrigation projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Irrigation department on Thursday extended the deadline for the completion of 61 packages of certain irrigation projects. The extension of deadlines was due to re-engineering in some packages of IFFC and JCRDLIS projects, delay in obtaining forest clearances for SYP, Komarambheem and Palemvagu.

The delay in obtaining clearances for national highway and railway crossings in the packages of SYP, JCRDLIS and Komarambheem projects is also the reason for the extension of deadline.

In some packages, the works were obstructed by the farmers due to non-payment or wrong payment of compensation, according to a GO issued by special chief secretary (Irrigation) SK Joshi.

Works in some packages of MGKLIS, RBLISP, JCRDLIS, JNLIS and Singur were delayed due to release of water into the main canal and its distributaries during Khariff and Rabi crop seasons, according to the orders.

The orders further stated that the entire process of land acquisition was affected due to formation of new districts, involving many administrative changes. The deadlines for completion of works were December 2018 to October, 2020, depending on the package.