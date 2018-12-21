Don’t rest on Assembly win, gear up for next polls: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday warned his cadre against being complacent after their party’s victory in the Assembly polls and urged them work harder to ensure that the pink party does equally well in the upcoming panchayat and parliamentary polls. “We cannot consider ourselves invincible just because we got a good majority in the Assembly polls.

We need to work very hard for the next seven months and ensure that we win a good number of seats in the upcoming polls,” he said while addressing party workers of constituencies in erstwhile Warangal district at Jangaon and Warangal city here. KTR said the forthcoming elections were very important for the party as it would strengthen its position both in State and at the Centre. “If we win a significant number of seats in the Parliamentary polls, we will be in a position to decide the future of the government at the Centre. To achieve our aim, we need to work on strengthening our party at a grassroots level,” said.

He encouraged district leaders to work towards increasing booth-wise polling percentage, so that the party wins with good margins in the next elections. “We want to prepare the party in such a way that it never loses a single elections in future,” he said to applause from party workers. “The party has come to power due to the untiring efforts of its workers. We will not let them down,” he said and urged the cadre to work harder in constituencies in which the TRS lost the recent polls.

“We won 10 of 12 seats in erstwhile Warangal district. All 12 should be ours in the next,” he said before directing party leaders to open office in every district in the next six months so that workers could be in contact with leaders.

“I want every MLA to be present in the party office on a regular basis to interact with party workers. We are planning to open a party office in every constituency. We will organise training programmes for cadres to strengthen the party at a grassroots level,”he said.The leader repeatedly thanked TRS workers for the party’s success in the Assembly polls and promised that he would fulfil all the promises made to the people.