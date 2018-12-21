Home States Telangana

Telangana government mum on retirement age, employees worried

'We have decided to exert pressure on the government and remind the government of the promise it made while it was seeking the mandate from people,' said Chava Ravi.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The future of government employees who are set to retire in the next few months hangs in balance as the government is yet to take a decision on its promise of increasing the retirement age from 58 to 61 years. Though the promise was made during the TRS government’s first term, hundreds of employees who are to retire soon will lose the opportunity  of an extended employment and their livelihoods if the government does not expedite the process to enhance the retirement age. 

This month 500 employees are scheduled to retire and 2,500 more in the next three months. According to estimates, nearly 6,000 government employees retire each year and by delaying the promised enhancement, the government is forcing them to forgo their rights, allege employees. To be able to make this happen the government need to pass an ordinance to make amendments in the Telangana Public Employment Act.

“We have decided to exert pressure on the government and remind the government of the promise it made while it was seeking the mandate from people,” said Chava Ravi, General Secretary of Telangana State United Teachers Federation.   

K Balram, General Secretary of Telangana United Medical and Health Employees Union (TUMHEU), said ,” Until such time, despite all the protests, government employees will continue to lose out on their retirement benefits,” he said.

TAGS
Retirement age TRS

