Hyderabad High Court directs Centre to file counter on Minimum Support Price for agriculture products issue

The bench was passing this order recently in the PIL filed by advocate Ch Venkata Raman complaining that the Central government was adopting unscientific methods in fixing price by way of MSP.

Published: 21st December 2018 08:46 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stressing the need to have a common platform for having ‘one voice’ and ‘consensus’ among all the departments concerned in fixing minimum support price (MSP) for agriculture products like paddy, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court directed the Central government to file a detailed counter affidavit regarding the procedure being adopted in finalising the MSP and related issues.

“When there is one Central government how there will be different voices on the issue? Problems are arising as each of the department at the Centre are giving different views on MSP issue. There should be one voice and consensus on the issues involving public interests,” the bench observed.

The bench was passing this order recently in the PIL filed by advocate Ch Venkata Raman complaining that the Central government was adopting unscientific methods in fixing price by way of MSP.

Minimum support price

