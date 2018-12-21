Hyderabad High Court to hear Tollywood actor Prabhas land case today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court, comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice P Keshava Rao, on Thursday made it clear that it would hear on Friday the petition filed by popular actor Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju alias Prabhas challenging the action of the Ranga Reddy district Collector and other officials concerned in interfering with his land in Serilingampally mandal without a prior notice.

The Baahubali star is challenging the action of the Rangareddy collector and other officials in interfering with his land measuring 2,083 square yards in plot numbers 221, 222 and 223 at Raidurga Pan Muktha, Serilingampally.

On Wednesday, the counsel appearing for Prabhas moved a lunch motion petition before a single judge with a plea to restrain the authorities from interfering in the subject property. But when the matter was not listed for the day, the petitioner’s counsel urged the court to hear the case urgently as the authorities were making efforts to dispossess the petitioner from the property.