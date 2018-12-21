Home States Telangana

Yeleru scam case needs to be brought to logical end: Hyderabad High Court

Published: 21st December 2018

HYDERABAD:  While reserving its orders in the Yeleru scam case, the full bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday said that even now the CID of Andhra Pradesh State has to bring a logical end to the issue of irregularities that took place in respect of payment of compensation and land acquisition for digging Yeleru canal in Visakhapatnam district.

When the matter came up for hearing before the full bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan, Justice SV Bhatt and Justice M Seetharama Murti, AP State public prosecutor Posani Venkateswarlu submitted that the previous enquiry into the issue was conducted as per the court order and under its supervision. 

The State government was ready to have an appropriate investigation of the case if the court passes necessary orders for the purpose, he added. The scam broke out in 1996 when allegations were made against the court staff and others holding them responsible for large scale irregularities in payment of land compensation.  

The High Court bench made it clear that as the irregularities took place in the then sub-courts of Anakapalli and Chodavaram, the Visakha district judge was empowered to hear the case under CrPC 340, and that complaints can be lodged against those responsible in the concerned local court.  

PP Venkateswarlu told the court that the High Court had earlier quashed the orders passed appointing the district judge as enquiry officer under section 340 CrPC. Under this section, the High Court or the officer appointed by the court could hear and lodge complaint. In this regard, the High Court has to decide who should enquire the issue, he added and said that the government would obey the court orders in causing enquiry into the issue.

