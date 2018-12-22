Home States Telangana

Bowenpally cops attached to CAR headquarters

However, due to absence of judges at SHRC, the date for hearing has not been assigned yet. 

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after people-friendly police of Telangana were caught off-guard for their alleged assault on youngsters, who were detained for causing public nuisance as part of a birthday celebrations in Bowenpally, forcing Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to order an inquiry into the incident as photos of the reported brutality faced by victims went viral on social media, a city-based child rights organisation has knocked on the doors of SHRC. However, due to absence of judges at SHRC, the date for hearing has not been assigned yet. 

Hyderabad police Commissioner issued orders in attaching Bowenpally police to CAR head quarters for allegedly assaulting six youngsters including two minors. In the order, police transferred Inspector V Anand Kishore, SIs G Guru swamy, M Srinivas, V Mohan Babu,  police constable B Kiran Kumar, home guard G Tirupathi Reddy and attached them to CAR headquarters. ACP Begumpet, Ram Reddy, has initiated a probe into the alleged incident. DCP (North Zone) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar had denied the allegations as baseless and stated earlier that the youths were counselled at the police station and sent back. 

The ACP will interact with the personnel who were present at  Bowenpally police station at the time of alleged incident. After collecting details, we will submit a report,” said ACP. Balala Hakkula Sangham president said that detaining minors in police station is a violation of child rights and police should not have assaulted the minor boys. 

