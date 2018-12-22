Home States Telangana

Country should learn from us: K Chandrasekhar Rao

The country should learn from us," Rao said.  Rao then spoke on issues faced by the Christian community in the State. 

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Express file photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Telangana is the only State that celebrates Christmas as a State-wide festival,” claimed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. Participating in Christmas celebrations at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, Rao said that the State allocates Rs 2,000 crore for Minority welfare ‘while the Centre spent only Rs 4,000 crore’. 

"You have faced certain issues in the past. In 15 to 20 days, I will call elders of the community for a meeting so that we can sort pending issues," he said, adding that 'a grand Christian Bhavan, that exhibits the pride of Telangana, will be constructed soon'. "We are dedicated towards building a bangaru (golden) Telangana," said Rao. 

“You have faced certain issues in the past. In 15 to 20 days, I will call elders of the community for a meeting so that we can sort pending issues,” he said, adding that ‘a grand Christian Bhavan, that exhibits the pride of Telangana, will be constructed soon’. “We are dedicated towards building a bangaru (golden) Telangana,” said Rao.

