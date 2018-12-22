Country should learn from us: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Telangana is the only State that celebrates Christmas as a State-wide festival,” claimed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. Participating in Christmas celebrations at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, Rao said that the State allocates Rs 2,000 crore for Minority welfare ‘while the Centre spent only Rs 4,000 crore’.

“I am proud to say and share with you that Telangana is the only State in the country where Christmas is a State festival. Not just Christmas, but we respect Ramzan and Bathukamma as well. We give financial aid towards the celebration of all festivals. The country should learn from us,” Rao said. Rao then spoke on issues faced by the Christian community in the State.

“You have faced certain issues in the past. In 15 to 20 days, I will call elders of the community for a meeting so that we can sort pending issues,” he said, adding that ‘a grand Christian Bhavan, that exhibits the pride of Telangana, will be constructed soon’. “We are dedicated towards building a bangaru (golden) Telangana,” said Rao.