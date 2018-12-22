Home States Telangana

KCR to embark on 7-day tour to stitch up a third federal front ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

True to his word, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will resume efforts to put together a “non-Congress, non-BJP” Federal Front from Sunday.

Published: 22nd December 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during Christmas celebrations at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: True to his word, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will resume efforts to put together a “non-Congress, non-BJP” Federal Front from Sunday. Rao is scheduled to meet two chief ministers and two former chief ministers during his 7-day tour of AP, Odisha, West Bengal and Delhi. The pink party has engaged a special flight especially for Rao’s trip — the first of many to bring together a formidable alliance.

Rao, accompanied by his family, will leave for Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from Begumpet Airport at 10 am on Sunday and begin the political mission by offering prayers at Rajasyamala Temple in Sarada Peetham of the port city. It may be recalled that just before the Assembly elections, Rao conducted rajasyamala yagam and chandi yagam under the guidance of Sarada Peetham priest Swarupanandendra Swami.

The TRS supremo will conclude his Vizag visit with lunch at the swami’s ashramam and then leave for Bhubaneswar, where he will meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence.  Rao will on Monday visit the Konark and Jagannadha temples and return to Bhubaneshwar for lunch before flying to Kolkata to meet the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

According to a release from the CMO, Rao will stay at the capital city for two to three days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. “It is a courtesy call. Rao has been elected Chief Minister a second time, he has to meet Modi formally,” a party leader said. 

The TRS chief also plans on meeting the Chief Election Commissioner, BSP president and former Bihar Chief Minister Mayawati and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao 2019 Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp