Make stand clear on probe in Jagan attack: Hyderabad High Court

Jagan also filed an additional affidavit seeking directions to the Centre for conducting investigation into the incident.  

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the Centre and Andhra Pradesh government to come to an opinion in accordance with the provisions of the National Investigation Agency Act on the issue of probing the attack on YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam airport on Oct 25 this year. Section 6 of the Act clearly specifies the guidelines as to how the Central government or the State should act in such cases, the bench noted and directed both the governments to initiate steps accordingly and to make its stand clear to the court by next date of case hearing i.e. January 4.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was passing this order in the petition filed by Jagan seeking probe by any appropriate independent agency not under the control of AP government. Jagan also filed an additional affidavit seeking directions to the Centre for conducting investigation into the incident.  

