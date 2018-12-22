National Green Tribunal lets GO 111 live to fight another day

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Government Order 111 will live to fight another day. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued orders for maintaining status quo till a High Powered Committee, formed by the Telangana government, submits its report, studying the various aspects of the GO. The status quo will be maintained till the government will take the final call based on this report.

The future of the GO, which deals with a ban on construction activity in catchment areas of Osmansagar and Himayathsagar on the outskirts of the city, has been rather precarious since Telangana Rashtra Samithi came to power. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had called the GO a ‘shapam (curse)’, claiming residents of the area were not able to benefit from the real estate boom in the city due to restriction on construction.

The NGT directed the Committee to deliberate on the GO expeditiously and gave it six months to submit a ‘practicable’ report. The Tribunal hoped that the Telangana government would take a decision, based on the report, giving ‘foremost consideration’ to the environment and its protection.

The principal Bench of the Tribunal gave its judgement on December 19, dismissing a petition filed in March 2016 by Thakur Rajkumar Singh. In his petition, Singh alleged that construction of a huge commercial complex in Shamshabad was in violation of the GO. Singh had asked for removal of all illegal and unauthorised constructions in areas where GO 111 is in force.

The GO(Government Order) 111 was passed in 1996 by the then AP government. It prohibits establishment of any pollution-emitting establishment, in the catchment area of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar lakes within 10 km from their full tank level. This was in order to protect the two lakes from pollution, as they serve as drinking water source for Hyderabad.

TRS leaders, on the other hand, claim that the GO has outstayed its welcome. They claim that with changes in water supply patterns due to programmes such Mission Bhagiratha, the two lakes were no longer that important anymore.

When the issue was being heard in NGT a couple of years ago, the government, one of the respondents in the case, had set up a High Powered Committee in December 2016 to study various aspects of GO 111. The government informed NGT that this would put an end to all matters regarding the GO.

However, many hearings have passed since, but the State government has not yet submitted this much-awaited report.

In its judgement, the NGT noted that on October 29 this year, the Telangana government submitted that it would submit a specific timeline for completion of this process. No timeline was submitted.