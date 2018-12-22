Home States Telangana

NHAI approves RRR, asks government to acquire land

The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry gave in-principal approval for the 388-km Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad. 

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry gave in-principal approval for the 388-km Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad. TRS party MPs AP Jithender Reddy, K Kavitha, B Vinod Kumar and others had a detailed meeting with top officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in New Delhi on Friday. The RRR will be the first expressway in the State. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted that the new road should be developed as an expressway and not like other normal national highways. More land was required for the expressway. Thus, the NHAI wanted the State government to bear 50 per cent of the cost for  land acquisition, which the latter agreed.
“The State government has agreed to bear 50 per cent of the cost of land acquisition. We have informed the same to NHAI officials today. They wanted the State government to go ahead with land acquisition immediately,” Jithender Reddy told reporters in Delhi after the meeting.

“The total cost of the RRR is around `12,000 crore of which, `9,000 crore is meant for the construction of the highway and `3,000 crore for land acquisition. The State government will spend `1,500 crore on land acquisition and NHAI `10,500 crore,”   roads and buildings engineer-in-chief Ganapathi Reddy, who represented the State government at the NHAI meeting, said. 

Ganapathi Reddy said the Outer Ring Road (ORR) now caters to the needs of highway traffic.  “After four years, the ORR can handle only city’s traffic and not highway traffic. 

We require another expressway to divert the NH traffic out of the city,” he explained. The ORR is 30 km away from Hyderabad whereas the RRR would be 60 km away from the city.  The RRR will connect Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel and Choutappal on northern side of the 

City and Amangal, Shadnagar, Sangareddy on the southern side. The RRR, which is expected to be completed in the next four to five years, will touch all the highways like Nanded, Warangal, Vijayawada, Benguluru, Srisailam and others. More land would be acquired and wayside facilitieswould be developed at these inter-junctions, Ganapathi Reddy said. “The length of RRR will be 338 km and will help to develop industrial townships in the vicinity of ORR,” said Reddy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Regional Ring Road NHAI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp