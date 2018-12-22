NHAI approves RRR, asks government to acquire land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry gave in-principal approval for the 388-km Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad. TRS party MPs AP Jithender Reddy, K Kavitha, B Vinod Kumar and others had a detailed meeting with top officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in New Delhi on Friday. The RRR will be the first expressway in the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wanted that the new road should be developed as an expressway and not like other normal national highways. More land was required for the expressway. Thus, the NHAI wanted the State government to bear 50 per cent of the cost for land acquisition, which the latter agreed.

“The State government has agreed to bear 50 per cent of the cost of land acquisition. We have informed the same to NHAI officials today. They wanted the State government to go ahead with land acquisition immediately,” Jithender Reddy told reporters in Delhi after the meeting.

“The total cost of the RRR is around `12,000 crore of which, `9,000 crore is meant for the construction of the highway and `3,000 crore for land acquisition. The State government will spend `1,500 crore on land acquisition and NHAI `10,500 crore,” roads and buildings engineer-in-chief Ganapathi Reddy, who represented the State government at the NHAI meeting, said.

Ganapathi Reddy said the Outer Ring Road (ORR) now caters to the needs of highway traffic. “After four years, the ORR can handle only city’s traffic and not highway traffic.

We require another expressway to divert the NH traffic out of the city,” he explained. The ORR is 30 km away from Hyderabad whereas the RRR would be 60 km away from the city. The RRR will connect Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel and Choutappal on northern side of the

City and Amangal, Shadnagar, Sangareddy on the southern side. The RRR, which is expected to be completed in the next four to five years, will touch all the highways like Nanded, Warangal, Vijayawada, Benguluru, Srisailam and others. More land would be acquired and wayside facilitieswould be developed at these inter-junctions, Ganapathi Reddy said. “The length of RRR will be 338 km and will help to develop industrial townships in the vicinity of ORR,” said Reddy.