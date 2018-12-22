Non-bailable warrant issued against Digvijay Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against senior congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh in connection with a defamation case registered against him in 2017. The VIII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court issued orders after Singh failed to appear before it.

The next hearing will be held on January 2, 2019. The Court was hearing a petition filed by an AIMIM joint secretary on allegedly defamatory comments made by Singh against the party and its chief Asaduddin Owaisi and also against the editor of a city-based Urdu daily Zahed Ali Khan for publishing Singh’s comments.

Mohd Asif Amjad, counsel for SA Anwar, stated that Singh, while addressing a press meet in Hyderabad in April 2016, commented that Asaduddin Owaisi and the AIMIM would contest elections from anywhere provided they were getting money in return. He made these comments after the party had announced its decision to field a candidate from Vaniyambadi constituency in Vellore district.

SA Anwar, who read about the comments in an Urdu news paper, sent legal notices to the editor of the paper and Digvijay Singh, seeking an unconditional apology. However, when they did not apologise, he moved a private complaint at the VIII ACMM Court.

The Court, after examining the evidence, took cognizance of the complaint and registered a case(CC no 91/2017). Subsequently the court issued summons to Digvijay Singh and Zahed Ali Khan. But when they did not appear during the previous hearing, the court issued orders asking them to appear before it on Friday without fail.