Home States Telangana

Rain-dead: No water from Jurala project this Kharif season

It is receiving 12,000 cusecs of water, but nearly 71 cusecs dry up every day.

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Water levels in the Jurala Project have depleted to alarming levels. Farmers in the ayacutt, who will need water to irrigate their second crops, are afraid that the project will not be able to cater to them. 

This is perhaps the first time such a situation has existed at Jurala. The reservoir can store up to 9.657 tmcft, as opposed to its current level of 5.714 tmcft. Around 2.007 tmcft will be used for drinking water needs.

It is receiving 12,000 cusecs of water, but nearly 71 cusecs dry up every day. The officials are simultaneously releasing around 290 cusecs of water to the left canal and 93 cusecs to the parallel canal.
Speaking to Express, Ragunatha Rao, the DE of the Project, admitted they will not provide water to farmers for Kharif.

“We don’t have adequate inflows from projects in Karnataka. We have updated our seniors about the issue,” he Rao.

Meeting on water conservation techniques held in Nirmal

Nirmal: The district administration organised a meeting with the ground water level and agriculture officials on the water conservation techniques, storage capacity and creation of new water sources at the collector’s conference hall here on Friday. District collector M Prashanti said that day-by-day the ground water level in the district is decreasing and people should be made aware about importance of water. Agriculture sector should adopt techniques to save water, said the collector. She added that building of artificial recharge structures such as check dams are necessary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jurala Project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp