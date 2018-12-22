Rain-dead: No water from Jurala project this Kharif season

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Water levels in the Jurala Project have depleted to alarming levels. Farmers in the ayacutt, who will need water to irrigate their second crops, are afraid that the project will not be able to cater to them.

This is perhaps the first time such a situation has existed at Jurala. The reservoir can store up to 9.657 tmcft, as opposed to its current level of 5.714 tmcft. Around 2.007 tmcft will be used for drinking water needs.

It is receiving 12,000 cusecs of water, but nearly 71 cusecs dry up every day. The officials are simultaneously releasing around 290 cusecs of water to the left canal and 93 cusecs to the parallel canal.

Speaking to Express, Ragunatha Rao, the DE of the Project, admitted they will not provide water to farmers for Kharif.

“We don’t have adequate inflows from projects in Karnataka. We have updated our seniors about the issue,” he Rao.

Meeting on water conservation techniques held in Nirmal

Nirmal: The district administration organised a meeting with the ground water level and agriculture officials on the water conservation techniques, storage capacity and creation of new water sources at the collector’s conference hall here on Friday. District collector M Prashanti said that day-by-day the ground water level in the district is decreasing and people should be made aware about importance of water. Agriculture sector should adopt techniques to save water, said the collector. She added that building of artificial recharge structures such as check dams are necessary.