Telangana, Andhra Pradesh officials told to appear in Hyderabad High Court

The bench directed the petitioners to file reply affidavit to the counter filed by the AP government on the issue.

Published: 22nd December 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the court would not give exemption from appearance before the court, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned of AP and Telangana governments to appear in the contempt cases regarding Unified Service Rules. The bench directed the petitioners to file reply affidavit to the counter filed by the AP government on the issue.

The bench was dealing with batch of contempt petitions filed by DV Rama Shastry and others complaining against both the state governments regarding non-implementation of earlier order of the court which was upheld by the Supreme Court.  Taking these submissions into consideration, the bench made it clear that the officials concerned should appear in the case and posted the matter to second week of February next year.

