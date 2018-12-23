Akbaruddin discharged from Owaisi hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor-in-charge in the State Legislative Assembly and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, who was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of severe stomach pain on Friday night, has been discharged on Saturday evening.

The stomach pain is connected to the bullet injury that Akbaruddin received in 2011. To this day a part of a bullet is lodged beside his kidney, and doctors have warned that its removal may affect his spinal cord and his legs. Sources said, “The injury has also affected the digesting process. That is how the stomach pain started.”

Doctors not just from the Owaisi hospital, but also from two other private hospitals were brought in who evaluated his condition and recommended a future course of medication.

Following his admission at the Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who was in New Delhi attending the Lok Sabha’s Winter Session, flew to the city to be with his brother. Sources said he was also visited by family and other party leaders.