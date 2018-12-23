‘Bearable, viable, equitable tech the need of future’

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Former secretary of Department of Science and Technology (DST) T Ramasami urged young scientists to create technology that is ‘bearable, viable and equitable’. “We need to develop technology that is bearable for mother nature, viable for industries and equitable for people across sections of the society,” he explained.

Delivering the keynote address at the first Telangana Science Congress jointly organised by Telangana Academy of Sciences and National Institute of Technology Warangal (NITW) on Saturday, Ramasami stated that it was necessary to work towards sustainable development.

“Innovation, transfer and assimilation of appropriate technologies should be made, with minimum adverse impact on the environment,” he opined. Speaking on the occasion, NITW director NV Ramana Rao said that the main objective of organising the Science Congress was to build a forum to discuss scientific developments and propagate scientific knowledge among people. To increase the reach of the idea further, the director expressed his keen interest in organising a national-level Science Congress in the future.

Telangana Academy of Sciences president K Narsimha Reddy said, “The academy primarily aims to create awareness on the impact of science in society, economy and sustainability.”