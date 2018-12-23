Home States Telangana

Cable operators of Telangana, AP to protest against channel rate hike

The hike on the pricing for general entertainment channels was one of the major reasons behind the decision to hold ‘Cable Garjana’ on December 27. 

Published: 23rd December 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cable operators from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are set to hit Dharna Chowk on December 27 to protest against Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recent order hiking cable TV tariffs. This was decided by the representatives of cable association from the Telugu States at a meeting here on Saturday.

Speaking to Express, president of the Federation of Telangana Multiple System Operators (MSOs) Subhash Reddy, said:  “General entertainment channels have been increased to Rs 19 per channel. Today, it can be viewed at Rs 1. We, the MSOs and cable operators have formed a joint action committee (JAC) against this, and we will hold a protest meeting at Dharna Chowk.”

“We will decide the future course of action on that day. We also want to appeal to the viewers to help us, as higher rates would affect them as well. We are also asking people to give us three months so that we will ensure that pay broadcasters get reduced,” Reddy added. 

The meeting was attended by Federation of Telangana Multiple System Operators (MSOs), its counterpart from Andhra Pradesh and local cable operators (LCOs) association from the two states.
As of now, cable operators were collecting Rs 250 per connection for the basic package which includes Telugu channels. 

However, due to the new TRAI norms, the basic package will increase to Rs 400 and customers would have to shell out Rs 19 per extra entertainment channels from December 29. 

Recently the Telangana MSOs and Cable Operators’ Federation wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, where it laid down its grievances regarding the TRAI’s order hiking tariffs. Reddy in the letter said, “TRAI has failed to control the pay broadcasters and they are using the maximum limit. An average customer is going to cough up double the amount for the same channels he has been watching till date.” 

The body also called the recent direction as a “conspiracy” between TRAI and DTH operators. Reddy said, “The trend will result in monopoly and certain corporate MSOs have already started relinquishing controlling stake to Reliance Jio.”  

