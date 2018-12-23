‘Follow Eamcet pattern for Degree Online Services Telangana seats’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Private and corporate degree colleges have once again reiterated their demand pertaining to fee and admissions for undergraduate courses and have asked for a provision to allow them to fill the leftover seats on their own.

In a meeting with the managements of private colleges with Telangana State Council Higher Education chairman Prof T Papi Reddy and Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) convenor, Prof Limbadri, and P Rajeshwar Reddy, TRS Whip, the Association for Strengthening of Private Initiative in Rural Education (ASPIRE) placed their list of demands.

Of these Rajeswar Reddy said that conducting DOST 2019 on the lines of Eamcet and having a uniform fee structure could be considered.

“We have been demanding that for filling vacant seats in DOST we should be allowed to have the same formula that is being followed for Eamcet. This means college management will not only have a quota outside the DOST portal of admission but can also fill the seats post final round of counselling,” said Lakshma Reddy, president of ASPIRE.

He further added that by following a uniform fee structure for all universities, students under Osmania University would stand to benefit as they would be able to get a reimbursement up to `16,000 per month. “Their options would increase and can enrol in any college of their choice. Managements will be able to fill seats,” he added.