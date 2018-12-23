Home States Telangana

India making giant strides through its medical advancements: Prez

He stressed on the need to spread awareness on healthcare issues particularly in rural areas and amongst disadvantaged sections of the society.

Published: 23rd December 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 08:12 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind at the Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences in Karimnagar on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the country was making significant strides in the field of healthcare and that Indian doctors and paramedics were among the best rated in the world. 
“Leading cities have emerged as preferred destinations for advanced medical treatment. Our standard of living too has improved. The average life expectancy in India has more than doubled since independence,” he said on Saturday during an interaction with doctors and students after inaugurating Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Anaemia, Thalassemia and other Blood Genetic Disorders at Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences here. 

He stressed on the need to spread awareness on healthcare issues particularly in rural areas and amongst disadvantaged sections of the society.  “India has the highest number of people suffering from sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia and other genetic blood disorders. About 1.50 lakh children have thalassemia major. Haemoglobinopathies are a major health problem. Many families face emotional, psychological and economic problems due to the diseases,” he said. Creating awareness among target groups and timely counselling is an important step towards addressing the problem.

Such programmes are useful for managing and mitigating genetic blood disorders prevalent in tribal communities, he opined and suggested that healthcare professionals, both from private and public sector hospitals have to work closely with voluntary organisations and non-governmental organisations in the community to combat diseases effectively.

Just three months after its launch, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana has helped over 6 lakh underprivileged persons across the country with treatment costing over `800 crore. The president honoured five meritorious medical students with Chennadi Marthana Memorial gold medals. Governor ESL Narsimhan said State will focus on healthcare to ensure that the poor get better medical attention.

‘20k born with Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease every year’
A study conducted by the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion this year said that out of all the children that are born in the country every year, about 15,000 to 20,000 are inbred with blood disorders like Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia. Children/teenagers under the age-group of 0-18 years suffer from these disorders in Gujrat, Maharastra, Odisha and Telangana, especially in the North Telangana region

President Ram Nath Kovind medical advancements Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Anaemia

