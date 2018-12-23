Home States Telangana

India’s tsunami warning system best in the world: Union minister Harsha Vardhan 

"The Search and Research Aid is helping in planning and conducting search operations for missing objects including fishermen at sea," the minister said.

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lauding the strides in the field of science and technology made by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Dr Harsha Vardhan, minister of State for Science & Technology, Forests, Environment, Climate Change and Earth Sciences, said INCOIS’ potential fishing zone advisories substantially aid fishermen in reducing search time by 60- 70 per cent thus saving on the usage of diesel leading to a reduction in country’s carbon footprint.

He said that Indian Tsunami Early Warning System has been recognised as the best in the world. “The Search and Research Aid is helping in planning and conducting search operations for missing objects including fishermen at sea,” said the minister at the inaugural of Atal Complex for International Training Centre for Operational Oceanography (ITCOocean) at INCOIS on Saturday. 

He emphasised that UNESCO in its initial discussions detailed the requirement of monetary contributions by its member states. But, the Indian government had the vision to set up a world-class training facility to contribute to the training requirements on a permanent basis. 

