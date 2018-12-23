Injured barn owl mistaken for mythical 'Garuda pakshi', devotees throng temple

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

JAGTIAL: An injured Barn owl that landed inside a temple in Korutla had to face some harrowing time as some devotees confused it with the mythical bird from Hindu mythology, Garuda pakshi, a kind of Eagle.

The incident occurred at Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple on Sunday. The injured bird was found on the floor of the temple complex. When the injured bird was discovered by a devotee, it was assumed to be a Garuda pakshi and with help of the temple priest the bird was kept near the god's idol inside sanctum sanctorum.

As the injured bird went around the god's idol, some even equated it to the bird performing pradakshina. The news of "Garuda pakshi" in Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple spread like a wildfire and people from the town thronged to get a glimpse of the assumed mythical bird.

In fact, the temple priest Narsimha Charyulu speaking with some media persons said that it is a good omen that Garuda pakshi, which is vahana of Lord Vishnu has visited to the temple. Some people even offered the injured Barn owl fruits like guava and banana.

However, some people later clarified that it is not a Garuda pakshi but a kind of owl and the injured bird was finally taken to a government veterinary hospital. The bird was found to have been injured in one leg and was provided the required treatment.