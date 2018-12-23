Home States Telangana

Injured barn owl mistaken for mythical 'Garuda pakshi', devotees throng temple

The injured bird was found on the floor of the temple complex at Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple.

Published: 23rd December 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

JAGTIAL: An injured Barn owl that landed inside a temple in Korutla had to face some harrowing time as some devotees confused it with the mythical bird from Hindu mythology, Garuda pakshi, a kind of Eagle.

The incident occurred at Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple on Sunday. The injured bird was found on the floor of the temple complex. When the injured bird was discovered by a devotee, it was assumed to be a Garuda pakshi and with help of the temple priest the bird was kept near the god's idol inside sanctum sanctorum.

As the injured bird went around the god's idol, some even equated it to the bird performing pradakshina. The news of "Garuda pakshi" in Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple spread like a wildfire and people from the town thronged to get a glimpse of the assumed mythical bird.

In fact, the temple priest Narsimha Charyulu speaking with some media persons said that it is a good omen that Garuda pakshi, which is vahana of Lord Vishnu has visited to the temple. Some people even offered the injured Barn owl fruits like guava and banana.

However, some people later clarified that it is not a Garuda pakshi but a kind of owl and the injured bird was finally taken to a government veterinary hospital. The bird was found to have been injured in one leg and was provided the required treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Garuda pakshi Hindu mythology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp