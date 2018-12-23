Home States Telangana

KCR seeks Rs 100 crore Central aid for developing forest blocks in Telangana

Published: 23rd December 2018 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Environment and Forests Harsh Vardhan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao requested Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Dr Harsh Vardhan to extend support and cooperation for the activities undertaken by the Telangana government to increase greenery in the state. Harsh Vardhan called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday during his visit to Hyderabad. 

Rao requested the Union Minister to release Rs 100 crore from Central share of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds for supporting the State government’s initiative of developing 188 forests blocks in Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority limits.

Rao also requested the Union Minister to accord environmental permission from the Ministry of Environment and Forests for stage- II Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. The Chief Minister also requested to restore the ratio of 70:30 under ad hoc CAMPA rules which was approved by the Supreme Court.  

Rao thanked the Union Minister for according environmental clearances to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). He requested the Union Minister to visit the KLIS, which was accepted by the Union Ministers.

The Union Minister congratulated Rao on his electoral victory. Rao gave a powerpoint presentation to the Union Minister on the implementation of Telangana Ku Haritha Haaram and forest rejuvenation. “Our plan is to improve the green cover in the State from the existing 24 per cent to 33 per cent. Every year we have been planting 40 crore saplings, which will be increased to 100 crore saplings per year soon,” Rao informed Harsha Vardhan.

The Union Minister complimented the efforts of the State to improve greenery. He said, that, the Central government was making efforts to bring in a new Act for protection of forests. 

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister instructed the district Collectors to take up the responsibility of overseeing the protection of seedlings including watering, which had been planted on a large scale throughout the state as part of Harithaharam.  

Rao directed Chief Secretary SK Joshi to issue orders immediately to this effect entrusting the responsibility to the Collectors for the protection of plants.  Rao said that funds from MGNREGA, CAMPA and from other sources were available and they should be made use effectively.  

