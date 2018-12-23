‘Lack of doctors, medical staff puts lives at stake’
Published: 23rd December 2018 08:29 AM | Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 08:29 AM
KHAMMAM: Congress and CPI (ML) New Democracy members said that the alleged non-availability of doctors and medical staff in rural areas are putting people’s lives at risk. They put forth the claim during the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held at ZP hall presided over by chairperson G Kavitha on Saturday.
They alleged that the district level health officials are not taking adequate measures to better the state of health of people residing in the rural areas. In fact, many doctors go on long leaves, leaving the sick with no one to attend to.
The members urged the newly elected MLAs to focus on providing good health care to people and ensure the availability of doctors and medical staff at all times.