Telangana couple burn 22-year-old daughter to death for marrying outside caste

Even as Laxman pleaded with the police to take action, Anuradha’s family set her on fire in their field and threw her ashes as well as all her remains into the river late on Saturday night.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

MANCHERIAL: A 22-year-old woman was burned alive on Saturday night and her remains thrown into a river at Kalamadugu village in Jannaram of Mancherial district by her parents for marrying outside of her caste.P Anuradha married her boyfriend of four years A Laxman, a private school teacher, at Arya Samaj in Hyderabad on December 3.

Her parents took offence to the marriage as Laxman is from the Padmashali community, and they are Yadavas.Anuradha’s father, Pindi Satyanna, had lodged a complaint with the Jannaram Police against Laxman in March 2018, accusing him of harassing his daughter.

When the newly-married couple returned to the village to attend the hearing of the case at Luxettipet Court, the girl’s parents assaulted the man and forcefully took her away. Anuradha’s family waited until the cops who had accompanied her and Laxman left to attack the couple, following which Laxman lodged a complaint with the police and even appealed to residents of the village to intervene and counsel Satyanna and family.

Even as Laxman pleaded with the police to take action, Anuradha’s family set her on fire in their field and threw her ashes as well as all her remains into the river late on Saturday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Venu Gopal Rao visited the village and took Satyanna’s family into custody for questioning.

honour killing inter caste marriage

