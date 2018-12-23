Oakridge kids bag first prize at Schoolpreneur Summit 2018

Home States Telangana

Approximately more than 700 ideas were shortlisted and filtered and more than hundred schools participated in the summit.

Students at the Schoolpreneur Summit 2018 held at Oakridge International School in Hyderabad on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan

HYDERABAD: The grand finale of the Schoolpreneur summit 2018 hosted by Metamorphosis in association with Oakridge International school was presided by A K Goel, former adviser, Planning and Energy, Government of Telangana. 

The New Indian Express partnered the event that saw large participation of students and parents. Metamorphosis was established 18 months ago and the main motto of the company is to enable students to go through an entrepreneur journey at the school level by coming up with various business ideas and proposals.

“Schoolpreneur summit is a platform through which we wanted to prove all the key stakeholders of the educational system that entrepreneurship is something that is possible at school level”, said Pawan Allena, founder and CEO of Metamorphosis.

Approximately more than 700 ideas were shortlisted and filtered and more than hundred schools participated in the summit. Students participating from various states came up with their business content and top 35 ideas were selected for the finale. The top five-notch ideas out of 35 will be mentored by the government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and also by Metamorphosis.

Sudhakar Rao, Director in ICFAI group, Kanika Tekriwal, Co- founder and CEO of JetSetGo, Dr D Usha Reddy, Sr.Principal of the Meridian School and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Telangana government, partook in a panel discussion on “Establishing ecosystem for futurepreneurs” Oakridge school students Maanav and Vinay won the first prize for ‘skill-sync’.

