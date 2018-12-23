Shabbir Ali loses status of Leader of Opposition in Council

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLC Md Ali Shabbir, one of the last MLCs in Congress Legislature Party in the TS Legislative Council, on Saturday was stripped of his recognition as Leader of Opposition in the Council.

The orders were issued by council chairman K Swamy Goud in a notification undersigned by secretary to the State legislature.

This comes a day after defection of four Congress MLCs to TRS and the subsequent merger of the breakaway group of CLP with the TRS LP. Meanwhile, former TRS MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao has resigned to his seat in the Legislative Council.