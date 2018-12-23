SP submitted edited footage of Revanth detention: Petitioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Petitioner Vem Narender Reddy, former MLA and close associate of TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy, told the Hyderabad High Court that the police have illegally detained Revanth Reddy with an intention to help the ruling party candidate to win Kodangal assembly segment in the recently concluded assembly elections in Telangana state.

With the active support of the police, the ruling party candidate had won the election against Revanth, he alleged and urged the court to punish the person concerned so that no police officer would indulge in such irregularities in future.

Narender Reddy submitted that the allegations made by the police were based on assumptions. The detenue (Revanth) had never instructed followers to disrupt the KCR public meeting at Kosgi and that the SP intentionally had not filed the video footage of the press meet by appealing the party cadre to protest their anguish.

He said several illegal cases were booked against Revanth including offences punishable under Section 151.

The SP presented the edited video footage, he said adding that the original video discloses a clear proof for highhandedness of police in the arrest.

Transferred SP posted back to Vikarabad

Vikarabad SP T Annapurana, who was shifted after Revanth Reddy’s detention episode, was posted back in the same place. She left to Vikarabad to take charge from Avinash Mohanty. After the High Court slammed the government over the detention of Kodangal Congress candidate A Revanth Reddy, the Election Commission transferred the SP T Annapurna to police headquarters.