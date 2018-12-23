Home States Telangana

SP submitted edited footage of Revanth detention: Petitioner

Narender Reddy submitted that the allegations made by the police were based on assumptions.

Published: 23rd December 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy, TPCC

Revanth Reddy. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Petitioner Vem Narender Reddy, former MLA and close associate of TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy, told the Hyderabad High Court that the police have illegally detained Revanth Reddy with an intention to help the ruling party candidate to win Kodangal assembly segment in the recently concluded assembly elections in Telangana state. 

With the active support of the police, the ruling party candidate had won the election against Revanth, he alleged and urged the court to punish the person concerned so that no police officer would indulge in such irregularities in future.

Narender Reddy submitted that the allegations made by the police were based on assumptions. The detenue (Revanth) had never instructed followers to disrupt the KCR public meeting at Kosgi and that the SP intentionally had not filed the video footage of the press meet by appealing the party cadre to protest their anguish.

He said several illegal cases were booked against Revanth including offences punishable under Section 151. 

The SP presented the edited video footage, he said adding that the original video discloses a clear proof for highhandedness of police in the arrest.

Transferred SP posted back to Vikarabad

Vikarabad SP T Annapurana, who was shifted after Revanth Reddy’s detention episode, was posted back in the same place. She left to Vikarabad to take charge from Avinash Mohanty.  After the High Court slammed the government over the detention of Kodangal Congress candidate A Revanth Reddy, the Election Commission transferred the SP T Annapurna to police headquarters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revanth Reddy detention Kodangal assembly segment Petitioner Vem Narender Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp