Three engineering students drown in quarry pit in Telangana

Two bodies have been recovered by the police while search operations are on to trace the third one, police said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Craze for peppy photos with scenic backgrounds and sharing them on social media turned fatal for three youngsters including two siblings, who accidentally drowned in a more than 30-feet-deep abandoned quarry at Shamshabad on Sunday.

PN Surya, his younger brother PN Chandra, and their friend Bhargava drowned in the waters, while their friends Syed Uvez and Samveeth managed to escape from the waters, said police. All the boys belonging to Borabanda and surroundings areas in the city had come to the quarry, to click pictures and hangout till evening.

According to police, PN Surya(20), a III year engineering student, PN Chandra(16), Bhagav(17), Syed Uveez(17) and Samveeth(16), all Intermediate students went to the quarry located at Manasa Hills at Kothwalguda village under the limits of RGI airport police station. They reached the quarry in the noon on two bikes.

After clicking some pictures while on the ground, all of them entered the water to click more pictures. While others were clicking pictures, PN Surya was ahead of the group and went into deep waters. After going deep, he found a stone in the water and climbed over it and started posing for pictures. He suddenly lost balance and fell in the water and started drowning. His brother Chandra rushed to his rescue, but he also started drowning. Bhargav followed the brothers and he also drowned in the process of rescuing Surya and Chandra.

Uvez and Samveetha, who noticed their friends drowning ran out of the water shouting for help, but in vain. Later after coming to the bank, Samveeth called on Dial 100 and informed police about the incident. Police teams rushed to the spot along with expert swimmers and fished out three bodies from the quarry.

A Gangadhar, Inspector RGI Airport police station said that the boys have come to the quarry for clicking pictures, but accidentally drowned one after the other in the process of rescuing each other. A case under section 174 Crpc is registered. However based on the autopsy report and other evidences, the investigation will proceed. said Gangadhar. The bodies were shifted to Osmania hospital for an autopsy.

