Telangana only state to keep loan waiver promise: Arun Jaitley

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Saturday lauded Telangana for being the only State to have successfully implemented the assurance of waiving off crop loans. The TRS government got another pat on its back from the Minister for being one of the top performing States in the country in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Pulling up other States for not having done well enough, he said a committee would be put in place to look into the revenue position of underperformers.

“Telangana has done remarkably well in the GST regime,” Jaitley said during the GST Council’s 31st meeting in Delhi on Saturday. Jaitley acknowledged the efforts of former State Finance Minister Etela Rajender, while welcoming Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali to the meet. Telangana does not get any GST compensation from the Centre as the State’s revenue growth increases continuously.

Telangana recently waived of crop loans of 36 lakh farmers to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore in four installments as promised, a feat that States including Karnataka and Punjab could not achieve. “Telangana is the only State which has gone the distance,” Jaitley said. The TRS government will be waiving off crop loans amounting to Rs 1 lakh in its second term, costing the exchequer a whopping Rs 24,000 crore.

Best growth rate

The State has this financial year — till December — registered a growth rate of 29.94 per cent in state own revenues (SOR) in comparison to the previous year. No other State in the country has registered such a high growth rate this year