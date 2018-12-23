Home States Telangana

Telangana only state to keep loan waiver promise: Arun Jaitley

 Telangana recently waived of crop loans of 36 lakh farmers to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore in four installments as promised, a feat that States including Karnataka and Punjab could not achieve.

Published: 23rd December 2018 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Arun Jaitely

Finance Minister Arun Jaitely

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Saturday lauded Telangana for being the only State to have successfully implemented the assurance of waiving off crop loans. The TRS government got another pat on its back from the Minister for being one of the top performing States in the country in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. Pulling up other States for not having done well enough, he said a committee would be put in place to look into the revenue position of underperformers. 

“Telangana has done remarkably well in the GST regime,” Jaitley said during the GST Council’s 31st meeting in Delhi on Saturday. Jaitley acknowledged the efforts of former State Finance Minister Etela Rajender, while welcoming Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali to the meet. Telangana does not get any GST compensation from the Centre as the State’s revenue growth increases continuously. 

Telangana recently waived of crop loans of 36 lakh farmers to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore in four installments as promised, a feat that States including Karnataka and Punjab could not achieve. “Telangana is the only State which has gone the distance,” Jaitley said. The TRS government will be waiving off crop loans amounting to Rs 1 lakh in its second term, costing the exchequer a whopping Rs 24,000 crore.

Best growth rate
The State has this financial year — till December — registered a growth rate of 29.94 per cent in state own revenues (SOR) in comparison to the previous year. No other State in the country has registered such a high growth rate this year 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government loan waiver promise Arun Jaitley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp